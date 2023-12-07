President Mohamuds lauds Puntland’s election resolution, praises Said Deni, elders

Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the efforts of Puntland traditional elders to resolve a dispute involving current regional leaders and opposition members.

In addition, President Mohamud applauded the decision taken by Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, which should ease election uncertainty.

A proposal advocated by the opposition in recent weeks was Deni’s announcement last night that the regional state would return to indirect elections.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated that Puntland’s and Somalia’s overall political growth are improved by President Deni’s choices and the elders’ participation.

“Puntland is at the center of the country’s Federal System; it is an example of peace and unity, so we are supporting the efforts of the elders and intelligence. I pray to God that the election ends in mutual understanding and a peaceful environment that reflects the history of the Puntland regions,” said President Hassan Sheikh.

The President of the Federal Government urged all parties participating in the Puntland election process to continue conversations, break the impasse, compromise, and keep Puntland peaceful.

President Deni emphasized his difficulty in suspending the one-person vote election process during a Wednesday night ceremony at the regional presidential palace in Garowe. However, given the circumstances, he returned to the indirect election procedure, in which clan chiefs select regional parliament members.

President Deni’s decision coincides with the SSC-Khatumo traditional committee’s request to hold parliamentary elections again.

To avoid political turmoil and instability, the committee dedicated to conflict resolution proposed conducting the presidential election on January 8, 2024.

They stressed that the President and Vice President will be elected by the present parliament members.

In addition, the group announced preparations for a fresh parliamentary election twelve months later, utilizing the one-person, one-vote election model.

