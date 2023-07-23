Deadly ambush by Al-Shabaab results in multiple casualties in Lower Shabelle

On Saturday, a fatal ambush by the extremist group Al-Shabaab left at least two soldiers dead and four more injured in the Barire area on the outskirts of the Awdhiigle district in Lower Shabelle Region.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports, the attack was sudden and violent, with a loud explosion followed by frantic gunfire from the troops. Two soldiers were reportedly killed on the spot, and the immediate aftermath of the explosion caused panic and disarray within the ranks.

The attack occurred simultaneously with a separate vehicular assault that targeted the Federal Government’s militias on the outskirts of the Wallanweyn district.



The soldiers were travelling on the road that connects the Wallaweyn district to the Warmaxan area when they found themselves under fire in the unexpected attack.

The Al-Shabaab militant group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by numerous countries, including the United States, has been responsible for numerous attacks in Somalia in recent years.



The group has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government and establish an Islamic state in the country.

The attack in Lower Shabelle is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the region. The area has been a hotbed of Al-Shabaab activity, and the group has been known to carry out attacks on both military and civilian targets.

The Somali government has been working to root out the group and restore peace and stability to the region, but progress has been slow and the security situation remains precarious.

Early reports from local medical services suggest that at least four soldiers suffered injuries in the assault. They were rapidly transported to the nearest medical facilities, and their current conditions remain unknown.

