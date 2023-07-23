Three Central Bank Board Directors step down following governor’s reappointment

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali central bank has been hit by a wave of unexpected resignations, with three of its non-executive directors tendering their departures following the reappointment of Governor Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullahi for a second four-year term.

Sakhawadin Mustafe Mohamed, Osman Salad Gabeyre, and Àbdisamad Nur Hassan, who held crucial positions overseeing the central bank’s operations, cited personal reasons for their resignations. However, the sudden departure of these board members has raised concerns and sparked speculation about the reasons behind their decisions.

Abdullahi, a finance and banking veteran, has played a vital role in implementing economic reforms since his initial appointment in July 2019. He began his illustrious career in 1986 within the Somali government and has been credited with supporting the nation’s financial reforms while serving as the Prime Minister’s senior economic policy adviser. Holding dual Somali-Norwegian citizenship, Abdullahi holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science and a Masters in Finance and International Banking from John Moores University in Liverpool.

His impressive resume showcases diverse experiences in both the public and private sectors in Norway, the United Kingdom, and Yemen.

The departure of these experienced board members has raised concerns about the central bank’s governance and decision-making processes.



Economists, policymakers, and financial institutions are closely monitoring the situation to gauge potential impacts on the bank’s functioning.



The Somali central bank has been undergoing significant reforms to stabilize the country’s economy, including strengthening its regulatory framework and improving the country’s financial infrastructure. The resignations of key board members could potentially slow down these much-needed reforms.

The resignations have also raised questions about the stability of Somalia’s financial sector and the country’s ability to attract and retain experienced professionals. The Somali government has been working to rebuild the country’s institutions and create a stable environment for businesses to thrive. However, the resignations of key personnel at the central bank could potentially undermine these efforts and cause further instability in the country’s financial sector.

The Somali government has yet to issue a statement regarding the resignations, and it remains unclear who will replace the departing board members.



However, it is clear that the resignations have cast a cloud of uncertainty over the central bank’s operations and its ability to continue implementing the necessary reforms to stabilize the country’s economy.

