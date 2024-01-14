Danab forces opposed to Deni’s re-election seize control of Garowe’s Southern entrance

The Danab forces in Puntland have seized control of the southern entrance to Garowe, opposing the re-election of President Saeed Abdullahi Deni.

Led by Colonel Jimaale Takar and other dissenting members, these forces had already expressed their opposition to the elections held in Garowe on January 8th.

The rebel forces, who are against President Deni’s inauguration in Garowe, announced the capture of the town’s crucial checkpoint last night. However, it remains unclear whether these actions were coordinated with opposition politicians who were defeated in the Puntland presidential election.

The regional government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the takeover by the rebel forces operating in Puntland. The current situation in the controlled area is causing apprehension, raising concerns that Puntland may resort to military intervention to regain control.

The impending inauguration of President Saeed Abdullahi Deni, who secured re-election on January 8th, is scheduled to take place in Garowe.

Deni emerged victorious among a pool of ten other candidates in the election.

However, some of the defeated candidates, including Hassan Shire Abgaal, have expressed dissatisfaction with the election process, alleging that President Deni manipulated the proceedings to his advantage.

Their discontent adds to the already charged political atmosphere in Puntland.

As tensions rise, the focus now shifts to how the regional government and the opposing forces will navigate this critical situation.

The coming days will likely witness intense negotiations and deliberations to defuse the mounting tensions and find a peaceful resolution to the political impasse.

