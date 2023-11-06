Court martial upholds death penalty for tuk-tuk driver who killed soldier

The military court in Mogadishu’s appeals division today upheld a lower court decision that sentenced a tuk tuk driver to death for shooting dead a police officer earlier this year

The Military Appeal Court in Mogadishu found Abdullahi Abdi Mustaf guilty of murdering police constable Abdikarin Ibrahim Ali (Awdaango) on December 19, 2022, at a police checkpoint in Mogadishu’s Afisyoni neighborhood.

In February of this year, Mustaf was sentenced to death by the Military Court of First Instance for the murder of the police officer.

The court also sentenced another police officer, Dahir Abdi Mustaf, to four years in prison for aiding and abetting the crime.

According to the prosecution, Abdullahi Abdi Mustaf was stopped at the checkpoint by constable Awdaango, who demanded he produce some form of identification.

Infuriated by the demand, Mustaf asked his brother, Dahir Abdi Mustaf, a police officer with the Banaadir Police Department, for a gun and then shot constable Awdaango dead.

The court found Abdullahi Mustaf guilty of murder and his brother guilty of abetting murder.

