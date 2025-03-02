Clan wars remain one of the most significant challenges facing Somalia today. While tribal conflicts have existed for a long time, the situation has worsened, with social media and modern technology playing a key role in escalating these conflicts. Clan conflicts in Somalia, often driven by tribal grievances, have severely impacted various regions of the country. Previously, information about these conflicts was spread through local and international radio broadcasts. However, the situation has changed dramatically.

Modern technology, particularly social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Telegram, has contributed to intensifying the violence. Victorious fighters often record and broadcast terrifying videos showing the bodies and injuries of rival clan members, which are widely shared on these platforms.

Abdiraxman Yusuf Sheikh Alcadaala, the Deputy Minister of Information of Somalia highlighted that participants in these conflicts are using social media to spread videos and reports that encourage further violence. This has led to other clans retaliating in kind, further escalating the ongoing conflicts in Somalia’s regions and villages.

Clan conflicts often arise from disputes over grazing land, water wells, or livestock. The Deputy Minister pointed out that the situation has become more complicated, as social media has become a powerful tool for organizing or spreading acts of violence, which contradicts both national and international laws.

“Social media is a powerful tool, but there are many who misuse it. They spread hate and violence, showing disturbing footage that violates people’s rights—such as killings, injuries, and other horrifying scenes,” said Abdiraxman Yusuf.

The Deputy Minister also mentioned that the government has taken significant steps to curb the spread of violent content on social media. “We have closed over 25,000 accounts in the past two years that were involved in spreading unethical and violence-inciting content on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Telegram,” he explained.

Furthermore, Abdiraxman highlighted that the government is undertaking awareness campaigns to help the public understand the severity of clan conflicts and the importance of cooperation between the government and society in controlling the negative effects of these conflicts.

Clan violence in Somalia is a complex issue rooted in tribal clashes. To prevent further escalation, public awareness and the prevention of the spread of harmful content on social media are crucial steps. Cooperation between the government, society, and the media is the key to resolving clan conflicts and achieving lasting peace in Somalia.

Social media has significantly contributed to escalating clan conflicts in Somalia, particularly by spreading war reports and disturbing content. Sheikh Ali Wajiis, a prominent religious scholar in Somalia, has openly addressed the negative impact of individuals participating in fueling these conflicts.

Sheikh Ali Wajiis stated that anyone who kills another Muslim in cold blood will face eternal damnation in the afterlife. He emphasized that those involved in the conflict, as well as those who praise and support the violence on social media, are furthering the damage. This, he argued, is a greater crime than those directly involved in the fighting, as they are actively supporting and inciting the ongoing violence.

On the other hand, Dr. Shaafici Shariif, the director of the Somali Research Organization (ARA), highlighted the misuse of social media in Somalia. He pointed out that while Somalia has endured over 30 years of clan-based conflict, the situation has worsened as many, particularly those in rural areas, now use social media to gather support for their respective clans in these conflicts. This has led to the exchange of funds to support warring factions, which has become a significant problem for the country.

Dr. Shaafici recommended that the government take steps to raise public awareness about the dangers of misusing social media, and to regulate accounts involved in inciting violence. He also stressed the need for the government to focus on controlling the spread of inflammatory content related to clan violence.

To reduce the risks and harmful impact of the content spread on social media that fuels clan conflicts, it is crucial to have broader cooperation between the government, society, and the media. This collaboration will help mitigate the effects of social media and ensure the country’s security is protected.

Farhiya Muraad, Bilan Media