On Saturday, the Director General of the Ministry of Information, Mr. Abdullahi Hayir, successfully wrapped up an Access to Information workshop held in Mogadishu.

The workshop brought together 35 participants from various sectors, including federal government communication departments, civil society organizations, and the private media sector.

The workshop aimed to strengthen transparency and enhance the flow of information between the government, media, and the public. Hayir emphasized the importance of access to information in promoting democratic governance, supporting media development, and fostering a well-informed citizenry.

Participants discussed key strategies for improving communication and ensuring that essential information reaches all sectors of society.

This initiative underscores Somalia’s commitment to advancing media freedom and access to information, playing a vital role in the country’s ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more transparent government.