Chinese envoy urges efforts to progress Somalia political process

On Thursday, a Chinese envoy urged Somalia’s political process to move forward. During Security Council briefing on Somalia, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, said China calls on Somalia’s federal government to strengthen mutual trust through dialogue with federal member states in order to find solutions for long-term peace and stability in the country. According to him, the international community must respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the Somali-led and Somali-owned rule, and provide productive support.

Somalia’s security transition is currently in a critical phase. In consonance with the Chinese envoy, the federal government should accelerate the capacity-building of its security forces and strengthen its independent counter-terrorism capabilities. He praised the initiative by Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya to strengthen regional counter-terrorism cooperation in order to protect common security. Zhang stated that, given all the advancements in the matter, the Security Council should review, and adjust the arms embargo measures imposed on Somalia as well as assist the country in strengthening its defense capabilities.

Zhang asserted that the humanitarian situation in Somalia is dire, with half of the population in desperate need of humanitarian assistance and 6.6 million people facing food insecurity. He added that the international community should step up humanitarian assistance and ensure the timely disbursement of humanitarian funding. He further implored to Somalia to improve humanitarian access and support international humanitarian operations. China, as an important ally and partner of Somalia, consistently backs the country’s efforts to achieve lasting peace and national reconstruction, and has assisted the country in bolstering its capacity to combat terrorism . “China stands ready to work with the international community to contribute even more to the achievement of lasting peace and stability in Somalia,” he stated.

