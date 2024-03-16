Chinese Envoy to Somalia meets ATMIS head to discuss bolstering cooperation for Somalia’s security improvements and transition progress

The Ambassador of China to Somalia, Amb. Fei Shengchao met with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Amb. Souef Mohamed El-Amine.

They discussed various important issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country.

They also significantly deliberated the ATMIS transition progress and Somali security situation.

The two officials agreed to further cooperate to make a joint contribution to the Somali security and peaceful reconstruction.

Amb. Shengchao thanked the ATMIS for the hospitality and the meeting and reiterated the Chinese government unwavering commitment to further supporting Somalia in its quest for a stable and peaceful nation.

He commended the Amb. Mohamed for coordinating and ensuring the smooth ATMIS troops drawdown and the seamless handing over of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces.

On his part, the ATMIS head expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its continuous support to Somalia state building processing and underscored the ATMIS unflinching undertaking to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

Both ATMIS and Chinese government support Somalia’s ongoing efforts for reconstruction after decades of civil war and insurgency that have devastated and crippled critical sectors in the East African country.

