Chinese ambassador meets with Somali president to discuss bilateral cooperation

The Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, has met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place at Villa Somalia, covered a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, infrastructure, and security. Ambassador Fei Shengchao extended his warmest congratulations to President Mohamud on Somalia’s National Day and expressed his commitment to deepening cooperation between China and Somalia.

“We discussed ways to enhance our traditional friendship, mutual support, and fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas,” said Ambassador Fei Shengchao in a statement.

China has been a key partner in Somalia’s development efforts, providing financial and technical support to a range of projects, including the construction of roads, hospitals, and schools. The two countries have also cooperated closely on issues related to security and counterterrorism.

During the meeting, President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for China’s support and emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral ties in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

“We appreciate China’s consistent support for Somalia’s development, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared interests,” said President Mohamud.

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia is seeking to attract foreign investment and increase its economic ties with the rest of the world. China, as one of the world’s largest economies, presents a significant opportunity for Somalia to expand its trade and investment opportunities.

In recent years, China has stepped up its investment in Africa, including in Somalia, as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure and investment program aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

As Somalia seeks to rebuild and develop, China’s support and investment will be critical in helping the country achieve its goals. The commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening their friendship bodes well for the future of their relationship.

