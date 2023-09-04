Bomb attack in Mandera County claims lives of two police officers

At least two police officers were killed and six others sustained injuries when their vehicle was struck by a bomb in the Arabia district of Mandera county.

The officers, belonging to the Kenyan Quick Response Unit, were on a mounted patrol from Arabia to Mandera when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated, causing the devastating outcome.

Upon receiving the call, a reinforcement patrol comprising personnel from Omar Jillo military camp and Arabia Police Quick Response Unit (QRU) was immediately dispatched to the scene. They successfully evacuated the injured individuals, ensuring their prompt medical attention.

The critically wounded officers, identified as Albert Taura and Seremon Timpako, were rushed to Omar Jillo Military Camp for immediate first aid. Five others with minor injuries were directly taken to Mandera Sub-County Hospital.

Among the casualties, Hillary Muriima was identified as one of the deceased officers. The injured officers currently receiving medical treatment in Mandera include Onesmus Malonza, Joshua Katambe, Yatich Kandie, Moses Kipchumba, and Bonface Muthomi.

The authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the perpetrators behind this heinous act. Security measures have been escalated in the area to prevent any further attacks and bring those responsible to justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

