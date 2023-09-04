Seven govt officials charged with corruption by Somalia’s attorney general’s office

The Attorney General’s Office of Somalia has taken a significant step in the fight against corruption by filing charges against seven government officials.

These officials, who are currently outside the country, include both current and former employees of the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency, the National Audit Office, and the Ministry of Finance in Somalia.

Attorney General Suleyman Mohamed Mohamud announced the charges in a statement issued on Sunday. The individuals facing corruption charges are identified as follows:

1. Osman Hassan Cosoble: Deputy Director General of the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency (Absent)

2. Mohamed Ahmed: Former Director General of the Ministry of Finance Revenue Department (Absent)

3. Abdikafi Hassan Mohamed: Former Director of Administration & Finance at the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency (Absent)

4. Mohamed Hussein Nageye: Former officer in charge of visa extensions at the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency (Absent)

5. Abdihakim Abdullahi Abdi (Jiile): Former adviser to the Director General of the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency (served between November 15, 2021, and April 20, 2023) (Absent)

6. Abdalla Mohamed Ahmed: Former Director of IT at the Office of the Auditor General (Absent)

7. Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed: Former Department of Aliens & Visa Extension Officer at the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND) Agency (Absent)

The Attorney General’s Office has been actively pursuing corruption investigations, and this latest action brings the total number of officials charged to 18.

The charges encompass a range of offenses, including corruption, theft, diversion of public funds, document falsification, and dereliction of duty. Nine of the accused individuals are currently in detention, while the remaining nine are believed to be outside the country.

The Banadir Regional Court has been at the forefront of these corruption trials, as it recently initiated live broadcasts of proceedings involving four junior officials from the Immigration Department.

These officials were facing charges of corruption and public theft.

The increased assertiveness of Somalia’s prosecutor’s office in tackling corruption cases can be attributed to a presidential decree issued earlier this year. This decree has strengthened the resolve to address corruption at all levels of government.

