AU Donates Food To IDPs In Mogadishu

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), on Thursday donated an assortment of food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The donation was made by ATMIS’ senior leadership led by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu, and Acting Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the ATMIS basecamp, Ambassador Souef described the donation – consisting of rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, dates, and sugar – as a symbol of solidarity with IDPs during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We came to wish you a happy Ramadan, which is a month of solidarity. As you break the fast, pray for peace and security of this country,” Ambassador Souef told the IDPs.

The ATMIS Sector One Commander Brig. Gen. Peter Omola who accompanied the SRCC, said the Mission will continue aiding and protecting vulnerable groups affected by conflict and natural disasters.

Brig. Gen. Omola lauded the cordial relationship between ATMIS and the local community, which he noted had contributed immensely to the stabilization process of Somalia.

“We value your support and we urge you to continue supporting us until we totally achieve peace in Somalia,” said Brig. Gen. Omola.

ATMIS Senior Humanitarian Liaison Officer, Abdul Diabagate, who spearheaded the food distribution exercise said the initiative was critical in supporting the livelihoods of those affected by the devastating drought.

“The foodstuff that is here before you, will cater for 75 households and is worth a total capacity of 3.5 metric tonnes,” added Diabagate.

Displaced by the ongoing drought in Lower and Middle Shabelle, the IDPs relocated to Dhaglocad camp, Daynile district, Southeast of Banadir, in search of food and shelter among other necessities.

“I thank God we have just received the food package courtesy of ATMIS and we hope to receive more in the future,” said Saido Mohamed Hassan, a mother of five children, and a Dhaglocad camp representative.

In the face of humanitarian catastrophes, ATMIS continues to play a critical role in supporting livelihoods and creating peace and stability in Somalia.

