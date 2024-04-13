ATMIS KDF troops donate food to vulnerable households in Lower Jubba.

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Kenya Defence Forces troops at Tabda Forward Operating Bases (FOB) donated food items to vulnerable households in Lower Juba.

The humanitarian aid was meant to cushion residents against the effects of natural disasters.

Farah Nur Abdi, the officer commanding Somali National Army in the region expressed gratitude to KDF for the donation.

Abdi urged the residents to work closely with security officers to secure the region against Al Shabaab.

The donation is part of ATMIS’ Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative to strengthen relations with local communities.

This is not the first time that ATMIS has donated relief food to Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods that have sparked massive displacement and disrupted livelihoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

