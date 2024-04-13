Somalia’s newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister assumes office

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has on Saturday officially taken over his office.

Minister Fiqi expressed gratitude to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Prime Minister for allowing him to serve his country in a new role.

He assumes his new role at critical time when Somalia is endeavouring to advance its Foreign Policy and common interests with its neighbouring countries in the region and even across the globe.

The State Minister of the Ministry Ali Omar has been in acting capacity since the substantive former minister Abshir Omar Huruse resigned to run for the Puntland Presidential elections which was concluded on 8th of January this year and was subsequently won by the incumbent leader Said Abdullahi Deni.

Until his appointment, Fiqi, served as the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation since for two years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

