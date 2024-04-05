ATMIS Burundi troops in Jowhar town donate relief food to vulnerable families in Towfiq camp

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Burundi troops on Tuesday donated food items at the Towfik IDP camp near Jowhar Airfield, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations to mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan .

The food donation, which included rice, beans, meat, chicken & cooking oil, benefited 150 families, among them the elderly & people living with disabilities.

ATMIS Deputy Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) officer in Jowhar, Maj. Bizimaba Félix, noted that the donation aimed to ease the suffering of the less fortunate families while also upholding the Ramadan tradition of supporting one another.

This is not the first time that ATMIS forces stationed in the area has extended humanitarian support to vulnerable families in the town who have been severely impacted by the diverse natural disasters.

On March 30th, the peace keepers troops at Jowhar Airfield (JAF), Sector 5, distributed clean water to families in the camp to unable them get access to clean during this holy month of Ramadhan.

