Somali National Army Chief Major Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhiyidin accomodation by police Commissioner, Gen. Sulub Firin Ahmed held a meeting with with the Special Representative of the African Union Chairperson and Head of the African Union Transition in Somalia ( ATMIS) Souef Mohamed Elamine .

The meeting which took place at the ATMIS head quarters in the capital Mogadishu, focused on various critical issues including strengthening cooperation between two sides.

Discussions also covered range of other important issues primarily enhancing and bolstering the security of the Nation capital Mogadishu amid the recent attack at Halane camp within Aden Abdulle International Airport where a United Nations Guard officer was killed and infrastructure damaged following the firing of mortar shells from unknown people.

They also broadly deliberated on sharing intelligence information and fostering the capabilities of the Somali security forces as the UN peace troops gradually withdraw from Somalia.

Representatives from the United Nations Police and United Nations Security were in attendance at the meeting.

Gen. Muhyiddin expressed gratitude to Ambassador Souef and other high UN officials for the meeting and underscored the unwavering commitment by the Somali government to heightening the war against Al-Shabaab.

The deliberations highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the involved parties in ensuring the stability, security and peace for the Horn of Africa Nation recovering from decades of political and security turmoil.

