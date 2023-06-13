Alshabaab recruiter handed a nine year sentence in Somaliland

A military court in Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in northern Somalia, has sentenced a convict to 9 years in jail for his involvement with the notorious terrorist group al-Shabaab. The court stated that Faisal Ali Ibrahim, 42, was found guilty of recruiting fighters for the group within Somaliland.

The sentencing follows a period of investigation and trial to determine the extent of Ibrahim’s involvement with al-Shabaab. The court’s statement did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the recruitment activities.

Under the rules of the court, the convict has a month to appeal against the sentence if he chooses to do so. The conviction and sentencing of Ibrahim are part of the wider efforts by the Somaliland government to tackle terrorism and extremism within its borders.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1990, following the collapse of the government led by the late Mohamed Siad Barre. Despite the relative peace in the region, the international community has yet to recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

The Somaliland government has been working to build a stable and secure society, focusing on strengthening its institutions and security forces to combat terrorism and extremism. The government has also been working closely with regional and international partners to address these challenges.

The sentencing of Faisal Ali Ibrahim is a significant step in the fight against terrorism in Somaliland. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens and maintaining the peace and stability of the region.

The Somaliland government has reiterated its determination to continue working with its partners to combat terrorism and extremism in the region. It has called on the international community to recognize its efforts and support its aspirations for recognition as an independent state.

The sentencing of Ibrahim sends a clear message to those who seek to undermine the security and stability of Somaliland. The government will not tolerate any form of terrorism or extremism within its borders and will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and maintain peace and stability in the region.

