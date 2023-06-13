10 dead as security factions clash in Barawe: Somalia

Reports from Barawe have indicated a dramatic de-escalation in the town this Tuesday morning following a fierce confrontation between Somali government forces and the Southwest Dervishes. The clash erupted on Monday in Barawe’s urban center when Somali Military troops engaged with Southwest State Security, leading to casualties on both sides.

According to casualty reports, approximately ten individuals lost their lives in the conflict, with several more sustaining injuries. The situation had caused significant concern among local residents, with the potential for further escalation not being ruled out.

However, there is some relief now as Mohamed Ibrahim Barre, Governor of the Lower Shabelle region, has confirmed that a ceasefire has been successfully established between the two factions. Governor Barre also conveyed his condolences to those affected by the conflict in Barawe District.

The establishment of the ceasefire is a positive step towards restoring peace and stability in the region. Ongoing investigations are underway to determine the root cause of the conflict, and the authorities are working to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

The situation in Barawe remains fluid, and the authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Somali government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and restoring peace to the troubled region.

Fighting between various branches of Somalia’s government security forces has been a long-standing issue. The SNA, NISA, and police operate with different command structures, resulting in disputes and clashes over jurisdiction and control. Over the last few years, conflicts between the SNA and NISA have arisen from various issues, including arrests, checkpoints, and allegations of corruption.

Three months ago two units of Somali government security services clashed at the main intersection near Sinai market, an open-air produce market in Mogadishu, on Saturday, resulting in at least two soldiers being seriously wounded and road closures in the area.

Security experts have long called for clear lines of communication and coordination between different security forces to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings and clashes.

