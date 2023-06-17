Airstrike neutralizes several Al Shabaab rebels in Lower Juba region

Several Al-Shabaab militants were killed in an airstrike that targeted a high-level gathering of senior Al-Shabaab leaders in the Lower Juba region, according to army sources.

Following intelligence reports, the operation, which was carried out by the Somali National Army (SNA) and its international partners, targeted the meeting that was held at a location in the Jamaame district of the Lower Juba region. Preliminary reports stated

that many of the Al Shabaab militants present at the meeting have suffered injuries.

Jamame, a town in the Lower Juba region of southern Somalia, has come to be known as a stronghold for the Al-Shabaab jihadist organization. The town serves as a vital operational hub fir the rebels military, logistical, and administrative operations .

Because of its advantageous location along Kenya’s border and close to significant towns like Kismayo and Bardhere, Al-Shabaab is able to maintain control over trade and taxation, generate income for its operations, and conduct attacks on nearby targets.

In the words of military officials from the nation’s 43rd division, the joint operation took place on Friday at around 6:15 p.m. The Lower Jubba region’s Jamame district is about 14 kilometers from where the airstrike was launched. “A meeting of Khawarij leaders was the target of the airstrike. Significant casualties were sustained, the officials told the state-run media.

However, detailed information regarding the exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The Somali government announced on Friday that Ali Ahmed Guure (also known as Ali Qoyane), a senior Al-Shabaab leader, was neutralized during a crucial military operation in the Galgaduud region. Two additional Al-Shabaab members were killed during the operation by the Somali army between Gal’ad and Barag Sheikh Aamir. The operation’s success was attributed to crucial local intelligence by Somalia’s Ministry of Information .

In particular , central Somalia, the Somali government has made progress in its war with the Islamist insurgency Al-Shabaab. The majority of the advancements are attributable to Mogadishu’s leveraging of local dissatisfaction with Al-Shabaab to forge alliances with clan militias.

The joint campaign has driven militants out of a large area in the country’s center, restoring the presence of the government in areas that Al-Shabaab had ruled for at least ten years. To advance into the southern bastions of the insurgency, troops are now moving forward.

