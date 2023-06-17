Moderate-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Village in Bari, Somalia

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck a small village in Bari, Somalia on Saturday, according to reports from Volcano Discovery.

The village, located approximately 154 km northwest of Bosaso, experienced the moderate-magnitude earthquake which reached as deep as 10 km.

Fortunately, there were no reports of destruction or major damage caused by the seismic event.

The earthquake’s estimated energy was 197 megawatt hours, which is equivalent to 169 tons of TNT.

While the earthquake was not significant in terms of damage or destruction, it serves as a reminder of the potential risks and hazards posed by seismic activity in the region.

According to Volcano Discovery, other areas in the region have also experienced recent earthquakes. An area located 127 km north of Las Khorey experienced a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that reached as deep as 10 km. The Eastern Gulf of Aden also experienced a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km, as well as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a similar depth.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, which lies on the East African Rift System, a tectonic plate boundary that runs through the eastern part of the African continent.

This system is responsible for the formation of several rift valleys in the region, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

While earthquakes are a natural occurrence, they can still pose a significant risk to local communities, particularly in areas with poorly constructed buildings and infrastructure.

In recent years, Somalia has faced several challenges due to its inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, making it more vulnerable to the effects of natural disasters.

