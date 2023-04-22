Al Shabaab annihilated in lower Shabelle region

A number of militants were killed and their bases were destroyed by the Somali National Army (SNA) in the southern region of Lower Shabelle.

The terrorist organization Al-Shabaab, which is to blame for a number of attacks and violent crimes in the nation, has been the subject of a protracted conflict between the Somali National Army and other armed forces.

Several nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have categorized the group as a terrorist organization.

The government of Somalia has been working hard to get rid of militants and restore stability and security to the country. As a result, recent attacks in Lower Shabelle and Masagawa have occurred.

To combat terrorism and extremism in the area, the government has been collaborating closely with its international allies, such as the African Union and the United Nations.

The government declared its dedication to driving out the militant al-Shabab group from its strongholds, which poses a threat to the Somali people.

The group fighting to overthrow the government has come under intense pressure and an offensive from the government forces supported by the local militia that aims to drive them out of the Hiran region of central Somalia.

Analysts say that al-Shabab often abandons areas before army offensives but the government is usually unable to hold recaptured territory, which allows the fighters to return.

Al-Shabab was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 but the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants, and public places.

