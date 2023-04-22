Coruption crackdown at Adan Adde International Airport

In an effort to combat corruption and promote security in the troubled nation of Somalia, the country’s police force has arrested several officers at Adan Adde International Airport in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The arrests were made following a pledge by the Somali police chief to crack down on corruption and work towards restoring stability in the Horn of Africa region.

According to a statement released by the Somali police, the arrested officers, who were working at the airport’s tax office, are suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and embezzlement. However, no further details regarding the nature of the alleged crimes or the identities of the officers have been released at this time.

Corruption has long been a major issue in Somalia, with many officials and government employees accused of taking bribes, embezzling public funds, and engaging in other forms of illegal activity.

The problem has been exacerbated by the country’s ongoing political instability and security challenges, which have made it difficult to establish effective governance structures and enforce the rule of law.

The recent arrests at Adan Adde International Airport are a positive step towards addressing this issue and promoting accountability among government officials and law enforcement personnel.

The move comes two years after a regional court in Somali capital Mogadishu sentenced four senior Health Ministry officials for up to 18 years in prison over corruption and theft of public money.

