Air raids reported in Khartoum despite Eid truce

Despite the two warring parties announcing a ceasefire in observance of the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha, air raids were reportedly disclosed in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Wednesday. Local media revealed that despite efforts of the UN mission in Sudan imploring for sustained ceasefire, fighting was reportedly still going on in Omdurman, a town outside of Khartoum.

“The RSF and allied militias remain accountable for violence against civilians, rape and looting in the areas they control, including in Khartoum, and ethnically targeted violence against civilians in Darfur”, the mission said in a statement

Nearly 2.8 million people have been displaced by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April. Of these, nearly 650,000 have fled to neighboring nations. More than 10 weeks of intense fighting and looting have taken place in the three cities that make up the larger capital area near the confluence of the River Nile: Khartoum, Khartoum North, and Omdurman. The conflict has also led to an increase in ethnically motivated killings in Darfur’s western region. Conflict erupted amid disagreements over the authority they would keep under a plan for the transition to civilian rule that had international support.

The situation has gotten worse in Darfur’s western region. According to the UN, entire cities are under siege, and neighborhoods have been completely destroyed by fire. An activist group that tracks the conflict, the Darfur Bar Association, reported that the RSF had twice in the previous five days carried out deadly attacks in the Manwashi region of South Darfur State. Residents, the UN, the US, and others have claimed that the RSF and affiliated Arab militias have killed civilians because of their ethnicity.

