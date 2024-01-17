Somalia’s Auditor General meets with Norwegian Embassy officials in Mogadishu

Somalia’s Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Isse Gutale has on Tuesday received officials from the Norwegian Embassy in Somalia, Mr. Carsten Carlsen and the Head of the Embassy of Kenya and Somalia Mr. Erling Hess at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

The both sides delved into deep discussions on strengthening collaboration between Somalia and Norway.

The officials also deliberated the trilateral Peer Support Project cooperation between Office of the Auditor General of Somalia (OAGS) and key peers.

Gutale accentuated the importance of bolstering cooperation between the two sides in areas mutually beneficial to both governments.

The officials underscored the unwavering commitment by the Norwegian government in continuing to support Somalia in various fronts.

Norway, a key partner to Somalia , supports the Horn of Africa Nation in different sectors including humanitarian and social and economic development.

The Norwegian government recently took part significantly in the ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people ravaged by the current floods which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

