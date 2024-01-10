International partners commend peaceful conclusion of Puntland’s presidential election

Somalia’s international partners have expressed their satisfaction with the successful conclusion of Puntland’s presidential election, which took place on January 8, 2024.

They praised the people of the Federal Member State of Puntland for their commitment to a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

In a joint statement, the international partners commended all political and electoral stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful election.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment and urged all parties to resolve any electoral-related disputes through proper legal channels.

The international partners also underlined the significance of greater participation and meaningful inclusion of women and youth in future electoral processes.

They encouraged Puntland and all stakeholders to work towards creating an environment that fosters the active involvement of these important segments of society.

“We appreciate the efforts of all political and electoral stakeholders to ensure a peaceful process and encourage all parties to maintain a peaceful environment.

Any electoral-related dispute should be resolved peacefully through appropriate legal mechanisms,” stated the partners’ joint statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

