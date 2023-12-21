10 Al-Shabab militants killed in Middle Jubba region

At least ten Al-Shabaab militants were killed in a joint operation carried out by Somali forces and US military drones in Somalia’s Middle Jubba region.

According to a statement issued by the Somali Ministry of Information on Wednesday, the operation targeted members gathered at the border between the Middle and Lower Jubba regions.

The Ministry emphasized that the military successfully thwarted the group’s plan, ensuring that no civilians were harmed during the operation.

Two days earlier, the US military carried out an airstrike near the Jilib district in the Middle Jubba region, killing one al-Shabab militant.

Furthermore, the Somali government reported that a high-ranking Al-Shabaab commander was killed in collaboration with US forces.

The identity of the deceased militant has yet to be determined. The multi-faceted fight against al-Shabaab in Somalia is significant and has been ongoing since the group’s founding in 2005.

The groups’ capabilities vary depending on the geographical area, the clan dynamics of the specific cell, the community living in the respective area, the strength of the local militia, the significance of historic grievances, and so on.

As such, painting a clear picture of the capacity of the group at any given time is complex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

