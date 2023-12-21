UN in Somalia and ATMIS mourn the death of Minister Khadija

The United Nations in Somalia has offered condolences on the passing of the former immediate Minister of Women and Human Rights Development Khadija Mohamed Diriye.

In a statement carried on its X handle, the expressed condolences to the family of the late minister and the government of Somalia.

“The UN family in Somalia expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the late Khadija Mohamed Diriye and the Government of Somalia.”

The statement added that “the Minister Khadija served the Somali people for most of her life, both in parliament and in multiple public service positions, dedicating herself to advocating for women’s empowerment and defending human rights.”

Moreover, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) also sent its condolences to the family, friends relatives and Somali people on the death of the minister.

In a press release on Wednesday evening, ATMIS extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Somalia following the sudden demise of the immediate former Minister of Women and Human Rights, Khadija Mohamed Diriye, earlier today in Djibouti after a brief illness.

The Mission described Khadija as a dedicated minister who advocated for the rights of women in Somalia and was at the forefront in the war against the Al-Shabab militant group.

“We share the sad news with the FGS and the people of Somalia on the sudden demise of Minister Khadija, who tirelessly worked with ATMIS and the international partners to help improve the well-being of Somali women. She was at the forefront of the fight against Al-Shabaab. leading women groups to denounce terrorism.” read the statement in part.

