USAID builds three new schools in Mahaas district, Hiraan region to address education challenges in the area

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has on Sunday unveiled the construction of three new schools in a Hiiraan district.

USAID in conjunction with other partners successfully constructed the three schools in Mahaas district, Hiiraan region in Hirshabelle State.

The agency said the construction of the new schools is a significant boost for education in the district and the region at large and is expected to cater for 1,000 students who now have access to quality basic education.

The facilities include 28 classrooms, 14 latrines, 4 offices and 3 water kiosks.

Local authorities hailed the efforts and role of the USAID agency in the construction of the three new institutions saying it would go along way in helping the students from the area to acquire education and improve their living standards.

They urged other partners to invest in Initiative pivotal to the social and economic development of the Somali people.

Mahaas district is among the areas recently liberated from Al-Shabab militant group that has controlled the town for years leaving the residents living in abject poverty and unschooled.

Somalia, a country in the Horn of Africa region is reeling from decades of civil unrest and insurgency which have completely shattered critical sectors like education and health leaving the Somali population anguishing in poverty and high mortality rate.

USAID has for years been involved in the amelioration of the education and health systems and has partnered with federal and state-level education ministries to establish quality education standards and expand access to education for 150,000 out-of-school children and youth.

