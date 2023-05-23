US Africa Command Conducts Airstrike on Al-Shabaab Targets in Jilib

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed carrying out an airstrike in Jilib on Saturday, targeting Al-Shabaab militants in the area.

The strike, which occurred amid heightened ground operations against the group, has been described as a significant blow to the terrorist organization.

In a statement released on Monday, AFRICOM said that the strike was carried out with precision and hit its intended targets. The location of the strike was Jilib, which is known to be a stronghold of Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

However, the group has not yet commented on any casualties resulting from the strike.

According to AFRICOM, the command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were killed or injured in the attack. The command also emphasized its commitment to conducting operations in compliance with the law of armed conflict and ensuring the protection of civilians.

The strike is part of ongoing efforts by AFRICOM and its partners to degrade the capabilities of Al-Shabaab and prevent the group from carrying out attacks in Somalia and beyond. The terrorist organization has been responsible for numerous attacks in the region, including the deadly Westgate mall attack in Nairobi in 2013.

The US has been working closely with the Somali government and other partners to combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. The group has been involved in a long-running insurgency aimed at overthrowing the government and establishing an Islamic state in the country.

In recent months, there has been an increase in ground operations against Al-Shabaab in central and southern Somalia.

The Somali government and its partners have been intensifying their efforts to disrupt the group’s operations and reduce its ability to carry out attacks.

The airstrike in Jilib is seen as a significant blow to Al-Shabaab, which has been under increasing pressure in recent years.

The group has suffered significant losses due to military operations and infighting, but remains a potent threat in the region.

AFRICOM has pledged to continue working with its partners to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups in the region.

The airstrike in Jilib is a clear indication of the commitment of the command to supporting the efforts of the Somali government and its partners to achieve long-term peace and stability in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

