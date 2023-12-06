UNICEF delivers assorted medical aid to flood ravaged families in Dollow district.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has on Tuesday delivered 19 metric tons of medicine and medical supplies to families ravaged by the ongoing floods in Dollow district.

UNICEF personnel in collaboration the Jubbaland State regional government delivered the supplies to El-Nino victims that reside in the town.

The UN Humanitarian aid Organization with support from the United Kingdom Embassy in the capital Mogadishu as well as the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) disbursed the consignment of food aid to the residents in efforts aimed at alleviating and the impacts of the devastating floods in the town.

Dollow, a town in Gedo region of Jubbaland State is among the areas severely affected by the flooding as a result of water overflow from the Jubba River that burst its banks following heavy torrential rains in the area.

International humanitarian Organizations and the Somali Federal Government have expressed concerns about fatal diseases like malaria might break out in the town where families have been left homeless by flash floods which have submerged residential homes.

The deluge has forced residents to register in internally Displaced Persons Camps situated in the town after their belongings and livelihoods were washed away by the raging climate induced flood water.

