Somalia and King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication agree to partner on social dialogue, reconciliation and knowledge sharing.

Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi who is a working visit to Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday held meeting with the leadership of the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication.

They discussed strengthening collaboration and partnership between the Ministry and the center on issues of social dialogue, reconciliation and knowledge sharing.

The leadership thanked the Minister for the visit and pledged to bolster cooperation with the Somali government in areas beneficial to both sides.

Fiqi on his part gave a brief remarks on Somalia’s National Reconciliation Framework, which has community consultations and cultural values at it’s core.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership for the warm reception he was accorded and underscored the Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment to partner with the centre in a bid to enhance reconciliation and imparting knowledge.

King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, which promotes culture of dialogue, harmony and preserving unity among Saudi society was inaugurated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on December 1st, 2016.

The center which is listed as top places to visit for tourists incorporates a museum, children museum, library, cinema, theater, and exhibition halls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

