UN warns of critical juncture as civilian casualties rise

Catriona Laing, the UN Special Representative for Somalia, has described the country as being at a critical juncture, with escalating civilian casualties and setbacks in the military campaign against Al-Shabaab.

Speaking at a press conference, Laing expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and emphasized the need for urgent action to address the root causes of the crisis.

Laing highlighted the alarming increase in civilian casualties, stating that last year witnessed the largest surge in such casualties since 2017. Unfortunately, early data for 2023 indicate a similar trend, with 1,289 civilian casualties recorded thus far.



The impact of the military campaign against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia faced setbacks, although the national army and allied clan militias were initially successful in retaking significant territory.

In response to its own setbacks, Al-Shabaab has intensified its use of 107mm rockets, particularly in Mogadishu. The extremist group has also carried out targeted attacks on high-profile Somali politicians, further exacerbating the security challenges faced by the country. Laing emphasized the need for concerted efforts to counter these threats and restore stability.

Laing, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, underscored the importance of collaboration with the Somali government through a joint program focused on women’s involvement in peacebuilding. The joint program aims to strengthen the role of women as peacemakers, enhance the capacity of women parliamentarians, and strengthen legal frameworks to combat sexual violence. Laing commended the work of courageous Somali women leaders who are pioneering efforts to ensure women’s meaningful participation in critical areas, from politics to climate change.

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains deeply concerning, with nearly four million people facing hunger and approximately 1.2 million people displaced. Laing warned that the situation could deteriorate further due to the anticipated enhanced Deyr rains and the El Niño climate effect, which may lead to floods and push hundreds of thousands more into food insecurity. She stressed the urgent need to address the underlying causes of the crisis and integrate climate adaptation measures.

Laing called for increased resources to support the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan, which remains severely underfunded. Adequate funding is crucial to provide lifesaving assistance and meet the urgent needs of the affected population.

Highlighting a positive development, Laing noted Somalia’s progress in reaching the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPC) completion point by December. She acknowledged the passing of the national Audit Bill as a significant milestone in this regard. The HIPC initiative, led by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, aims to help poorer countries manage their debt burden and ensure sufficient resources for essential services and development.

The remarks by Catriona Laing serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Somalia. Urgent action is required to address the security threats, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and promote sustainable development in the country. The international community must rally together to support Somalia in its pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity.

