UN personnel conduct workshop for Somali women in uniform in Baidoa town

The United Nations in Somalia on Wednesday convened a workshop for Somali Women in South West regional State.

The workshop which was held in the State’s administrative capital of Baidoa benefitted a group of uniformed law enforcement female officers.

According to the UN, the objective of the workshop was to enrich and strengthen the network of the personnel in the regional State and also promote uniformed services as a viable career choice for women.

The UN personnel undertaking the workshop vowed to continue holding similar meetings and workshops in a bid to enhance the knowledge and skills of the Somali women in uniform.

The female officers who benefitted from the workshop expressed gratitude to UN for its unwavering support to the Somali women and pledged to use the acquired knowledge to efficiently serve the members of public.

The United Nations office in Somalia has since the collapse of the military regime of late President Mohamed Siyad Barre been undertaking activities and initiatives aimed at uplifting the capabilities of the Somali women, rebuilding their lives and initiating projects to empower in the male dominated Somali patriarchal society.

