Suspected Somali pirates hijack another ship off the coast of Somalia

Somali pirates have on Friday hijacked another ship raising fears of resurgence of piracy a decade after they wrecked havoc off coastline.

Britain’s maritime Trade Agency said in a statement that another ship had been hijacked off the coast of Somalia on Friday.

The statement added that the small commercial ship was seized by a group of heavily armed men near the Eyl district on the coast of Puntland, according to the British Maritime Trade.

The watchdog did not however provide further details about the identity of the kidnappers but said that an investigation has been launched.

This is the second ship to be hijacked in a month.

A ship bearing the flag of Malta headed for the same destination was hijacked in the Gulf of Adam last week.

The European Union Navy said that the Ruen ship had had 18 crew members on board when it was hijacked near Socotra Island in Yemen, which is about 240 km from Somalia.

The EU navy further stated that one of the crew members was evacuated to an Indian Navy vessel for medical care.

The navy added that the demands of the hijackers are still unknown.

This is second ship to be hijacked off the coast of Somalia since 2017 as Yemeni- Houthis also escalate on ships passing through the Red Sea.

According to the pentagon, five armed assailants who seized a commercial ship near Yemen late last month were likely Somali nationals ruling out linkage with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who were first accused of abducting the ship.

