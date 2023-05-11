UK’S NEW AMBASSADOR TO SOMALIA MIKE NITHAVRIANAKIS PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO PRESIDENT HASSAN SHEIKH MOHAMUD

Mike Nithavrianakis has today presented his diplomatic credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who accepted him as the UK’s new Ambassador to Somalia.

Mike Nithavrianakis, British Ambassador to Somalia, said:

‘‘I am greatly honoured to have been appointed the UK’s Ambassador to Somalia. It was an incredibly proud moment to present my diplomatic credentials to His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

“Somalia is blessed with hugely enterprising people and a rich culture, and together I am confident our countries will strengthen our relations and overcome the challenges we face. The UK’s support for, and commitment to, Somalia is stronger than ever, and I am thrilled to be getting started.”

Nithavrianakis emphasised the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia, including supporting the fight against terrorist group al-Shabaab.

For his part, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his gratitude for the UK’s support to Somalia on multiple fronts.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said:

‘It is a great pleasure to have you here. We are grateful for UK support in the humanitarian, development and, above all, security sectors. The UK is a long-standing friend of Somalia’.

Nithavrianakis brings a wealth of experience and knowledge into the new role. He first joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 1984.

He has had many roles and postings since then, including Deputy High Commissioner and Director Trade & Investment, Pakistan, Acting Deputy Head of Mission in Afghanistan, and most recently Consul General Milan & Director Trade & Investment in Italy.

