UK gov’t pledges $1m fund to amplify women’s voices in Somalia

Mogadishu’s British embassy has committed more than $1 million to raise awareness and amplify the voices of women.

According to an embassy statement, the funds will be directed through the Conflict Security and Stability Funding (CSSF) to support the BBC Media Action project in Somalia.

The goal is to promote women’s roles in climate change, conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and gender equality. The announcement came after the annual International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on November 2. According to the statement, BBC Media Action will work with local media partners in each Federal Member State and Somaliland to develop capacity for female journalists to advocate community-led action on issues impacting women, with a focus on women’s active involvement.

According to UK Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis, the support illustrates the UK’s commitment to free expression and its contribution to Somalia’s stability and prosperity. “This grant demonstrates the UK’s longstanding role as a champion of Somalia’s media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information,” Nithavrianakis said. “Media freedom is the cornerstone of democracy and a crucial component of a more stable, secure and prosperous Somalia.” The BBC Media Action project will train cohorts of female journalists across Somalia to report on pressing issues such as climate change, conflict and peacebuilding, and gender equality.

As noted by BBC Media Action CEO Simon Bishop, the fund will be critical not only in enhancing media freedom and access to information but also in assisting local media in amplifying women’s voices.

“Access to trusted, impartial information is critical wherever you are in the world, as an essential cornerstone of democracy and prosperity. This vital support will help to strengthen local media, which face tremendous financial pressures, while ensuring women’s voices remain at the heart of respectful discussion, debate and decision-making around the issues that matter most in their everyday lives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

