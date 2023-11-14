UK affirms Support for Somalia’s economic development, pledges assistance to Central Bank

The United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Somalia, underscored the utmost importance the UK government places on reviving and strengthening Somalia’s economy.

The Ambassador, accompanied by Governor Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullahi of the Central Bank of Somalia, expressed commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at bolstering the economic growth of the East African nation.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nithavrianakis commended Governor Abdullahi and applauded the Treasury’s efforts in enhancing financial regulations, a step in establishing a stable economic framework. He also lauded the positive developments in the relations between Somalia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), emphasizing the significance of this partnership in promoting economic stability and attracting foreign investment.

Highlighting the UK’s dedication to supporting Somalia’s financial sector, Ambassador Nithavrianakis assured Governor Abdullahi that the United Kingdom would provide continued assistance to the Central Bank in achieving its goals and priorities.

The UK’s support will encompass various aspects, including capacity building, technical expertise, and financial aid, with the ultimate aim of fostering sustainable economic development.

Recognizing the pivotal role of a robust economy in building a peaceful and prosperous society, the UK government aims to empower Somalia to overcome its economic challenges and unlock its full potential.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

