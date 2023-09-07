The first Ethio-Somalia Joint Ministerial Commission kicks off in Mogadishu

Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, welcomed his Ethiopian counterpart, Mr. Demeke Mekonnen Hassan, and his delegation to Mogadishu on Thursday. The two leaders discussed the two countries’ interests and how to strengthen cooperation between the various sectors that link the Somali and Ethiopian governments. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic development, education, security, and combating the Kharijite group Al Shabaab.

The Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and warm reception he received from his Somali counterpart and the people of Somalia. He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for development and democracy.

Mr Demeke Mekonnen is in the country for the M (JMC) that kicked off earlier today in Mogadishu, Somalia.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Fisseha Shawl said, the two countries will consolidate the work of the first JMC and expressed that this platform will serve as a mechanism to further institutionalize the bilateral relations at all levels and explore new areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Fisseha also reiterated the fact that the relation between the two countries is a brotherly relation forged by blood.

