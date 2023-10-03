Stakeholders converge in Mogadishu to boost localisation advocacy in Somalia

A highly anticipated program aimed at strengthening localization advocacy efforts in Somalia was successfully held in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The event organised by Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe, drew the attendance of numerous officials from government bodies, both governmental and non-governmental organizations, charitable organizations, and representatives from various sectors of society, proved to be a significant step towards enhancing the localization of humanitarian efforts in the country.

The program facilitated a joint effort in which participants had the opportunity to present their ideas and contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding localization advocacy.

With the presence of esteemed officials, the meeting served as a platform for fruitful discussions and constructive exchanges.

During the event, panel discussions were organized to delve into the topic of tackling challenges and shaping the future of localization.

Participants engaged in in-depth conversations, exploring various aspects related to localization efforts in Somalia. The discussions encompassed a wide range of critical areas, including the identification of roadblocks and opportunities, as well as an examination of the factors hindering the realization of the 25% localization funding commitment.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was a unanimous call to strengthen and nurture complementary partnerships between international humanitarian organizations and local partners.

The participants emphasized the importance of establishing meaningful relationships, wherein international entities align their expertise with local perspectives. By leveraging the global expertise of international organizations while simultaneously incorporating local insights, greater humanitarian milestones can be achieved.

Moreover, the officials present at the event stressed the need to advocate for conducive environments and collaborative models that intertwine global knowledge with country-specific insights. It was highlighted that international organizations should work in tandem with local efforts rather than overshadowing them.

By working hand in hand, the collective efforts of international entities and local stakeholders can pave the way for a more effective and impactful approach to humanitarian aid in Somalia.

The program on recommendations for strengthening localization advocacy efforts in Somalia was met with great enthusiasm and optimism by all attendees. The gathering of various stakeholders from different sectors of society further underscored the significance of localization in addressing the unique challenges faced by the country.

The program held in Mogadishu provided a platform for key stakeholders to come together and contribute to the ongoing efforts to strengthen localization advocacy in Somalia.

The discussions and ideas presented during the meeting shed light on the roadblocks, opportunities, and potential solutions in achieving the localization funding commitment.

