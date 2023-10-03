Somalia’s Trailblazing All-Women Media Team, Bilan, Nominated for 2023 Index on Censorship Press Freedom Award

Bilan Media, Somalia’s first and only all-women media team, has been announced as one of the three nominees for the prestigious 2023 Index on Censorship Press Freedom Award in the Journalism category.

This nomination represents a remarkable milestone for Bilan, which has fearlessly shattered taboos and pioneered a path for women journalists in one of the world’s most perilous countries for reporting news, where journalists frequently encounter shootings, detention, and assault.

Somali women journalists face numerous challenges, including street harassment, workplace abuse, and exclusion from job opportunities and career advancement. However, since its establishment in 2021 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bilan has fearlessly confronted these obstacles to introduce a new voice and cover previously neglected subjects in Somalia’s media landscape.

“Despite the risks, we firmly believe that women deserve prominent positions in journalism,” stated Fathi Mohamed Ahmed, Bilan’s Chief Editor. “We are fully aware of the dangers associated with our work, but if we do not speak out about the issues affecting us, who will, and how will things ever change?”

Bilan has provided Somali women journalists with an unprecedented opportunity for complete editorial independence, enabling them to decide what topics to report on and how to approach them.

Leveraging this freedom, they have already broken significant stories on various overlooked issues, such as the harrowing discrimination faced by albino communities, the lives of HIV-positive Somalis living on the streets, the mistreatment of female orphans, schools catering to autistic children and teachers, as well as the alarming epidemic of opiate use among women in Mogadishu.

“Bilan’s emergence in the Somali media landscape is truly unprecedented,” praised UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “Not only do they raise important issues for public debate, but the quality of their work itself demonstrates the case for women playing a vital role in media and journalism. This nomination recognizes their journalistic talent, dedication, and determination.”

Bilan’s reports have reached millions of people in Somalia through the radio, television, and social media channels of Dalsan Media Group, which hosts Bilan at its offices in Mogadishu.

Their reports are also regularly featured in international media outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, El País, and the Toronto Star, elevating the profile of Somali women journalists and proving their ability to compete at the highest levels, despite confronting challenges ranging from discrimination and threats of violence to conducting interviews with high-profile figures while caring for their newborn children.

Despite Bilan’s meteoric rise, each of its journalists has faced arduous journeys to their current successes, highlighting the difficulties Somali women encounter in pursuing careers in journalism. Chief Editor Fathi has reported from the scenes of terrorist bombings and endured abuse in the streets for working while pregnant. Reporter Kiin frequently covers stories concerning refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) but herself grew up in a refugee camp in Kenya.

The youngest team member, Shukri, confronted intense social disapproval when she left her home in Baidoa for the first time to work at Bilan in Mogadishu.

“Bilan exemplifies how baseless traditional stereotypes can be and empowers women with a resounding voice for free expression,” remarked Hinda Abdi Mohamoud, Bilan’s Deputy Chief Editor.

“Through our work, we have demonstrated how a group of women journalists can effectively manage a media unit and produce stories that unveil the truth and transform lives.”

The Index on Censorship’s Freedom of Expression Awards celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to combating censorship worldwide across four categories: Arts, Campaigning, Journalism, and the Trustee award.

The winners will be honored at a gala celebration in London and receive financial support to further their endeavors.

