Special Representative of the AU Chairperson and ATMIS head receives AFRICOM commander to discuss ATMIS mandate and ATMIS troops drawdown

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and ATMIS head Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine on Wednesday met with the United States AFRICOM commander Gen. Michael Langley.

The meeting at the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) focused on various issues pivotal to both sides including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in combating with international terrorism.

The two officials also discussed the security situation in Somalia and ways of bolstering the ongoing efforts by the Somali Federal Government to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have for decades been causing destability.

The ATMIS mandate and ATMIS troops drawdown in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution authorizing the withdrawal of the peace keepers troops from Somalia also prominently featured in the discussions.

Both sides underscored the significance of closer cooperation to ensure that Al-Shabab militants are eliminated from Somalia for the benefit of the Somali people and the Horn of Africa region at large.

Ambassador Souef highlighted the ATMIS unflinching commitment to continue collaborating Somalia in its quest to get rid of the Islamist insurgents.

General Langley reaffirmed the U.S and AFRICOM undertaking to enhancing the war against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

ATMIS Force Commander and Police Commissioner were among those present at the meeting.

The discussion comes hours after the AFRICOM commander met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud where they highlighted the importance of combatting with Al-Shabab, reinforcing the productive security partnership between Somalia and the United States, and addressing mutual regional security concerns.

