Speaker Madobe meets Qatar’s Envoy to Somalia to discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries

Somalia’s Federal Parliament Speaker of the Parliament Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) has on Tuesday received the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Amb. Dr. Abdalla bin Salim Al Nuceymi.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu focused on various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed Parliamentary partnership and how the Government of Qatar’s can enhance the capacity and knowledge of the Somali MPs and the parliament staff.

Madobe commended the government and people of Qatar for their efforts to supporting Somalia in different areas.

The ambassador underscored the Qatar’s government unwavering commitment to fostering development in the Horn of Africa Nation in various fields primarily security, economic and national development

