Somalia’s Federal Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe has on Tuesday left Mogadishu for Nairobi, Kenya to attend a crucial meeting.

Speaker Madobe is expected to participate in the 17th meeting of Bureau of East African Community (EAC) Speakers’ scheduled for Wednesday May 29, 2024.

Discussions at the conference is slated to centre around on ways and means of addressing the challenges facing the critical development and advancements of legislation of the East African Community parliamentary regional bloc.

The Bureau of EAC Speakers was established in 2008 with a mandate to establish a functional working relationship between and among the Speakers of the then five EAC Partner States and EALA, with a view to enhancing the role of the respective National Legislatures in the EAC integration agenda. Since then, the Membership has increased to eight and EALA.

The Federal Republic of Somalia was admitted into the EAC bloc by the Summit of EAC Heads of State on 24th November, 2023 and became a full member on 4th March, 2024.