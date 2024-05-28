The Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam on Monday met a delegation from the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Director for Sub-Saharan Africa & Sahel, Amb. Christoph Retzlaff.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu discussed on various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the fields of security.

Discussions also revolved around ongoing ATMIS troops drawdown & other important issues.

The Deputy SRCC committed the ATMIS undertaking to fully withdraw from Somalia by the end of the year 2024 in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the exit of the troops from the Horn of Africa Nation.

He also reiterated the commitment by the AU peace mission to supporting the Somali security forces in fostering peace and stability in Somalia.

Amb. Retzlaff thanked the Deputy SRCC for the cordial reception and reaffirmed the German’s government commitment to bolstering support to the AU force in Somalia.