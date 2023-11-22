Clashes resurface between Somaliland, SSC Khatumo forces in Sool’s Yeyle region

Fierce fighting broke out between Somaliland and SSC Khatumo forces this morning in the Bisiqa area of Sool’s Yeyle region, signifying a major intensification of the ongoing conflict.

The reported intensity of the fighting is high, but confirmation of the precise locations and the number of casualties on both sides is still pending.

The battle started after the village of Buqdharkayn was set on fire by SSC Khatumo forces.

This was purportedly done as payback for people from Buqdharkayn who were suspected of killing villagers in a nearby eastern area. SSC Khatumo leaders demanded peace in the wake of the attack, but some leaders in Somaliland have rejected these overtures.

These battles are a part of a string of recent confrontations between the forces of SSC Khatumo and Somaliland, especially in the Yayle and Buqdharkayn regions, which have long been flashpoints for tensions between the two parties.

SSB (Sool, Sanaag, and Buhoodle) community forces have backed the Somaliland forces in recent clashes.

