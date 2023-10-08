South West State leader launches second phase of anti-al-Shabab operations

On Saturday, President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen announced the commencement of the second phase of anti-al-Shabab operations in South West State.

The meeting, attended by key military and government officials, marked a milestone in the ongoing efforts to eradicate the Al-Shabab group from the region.

President Laftagareen, addressing the attendees, expressed a resolute determination to confront and defeat al-Shabab.

“We are no longer defending ourselves against the al-Shabaab group; instead, we must move forward. From today, the war will commence. There will be no more complacency in the major towns. We must flush out the enemy, just as the people of Hirshabelle and Galmudug are fighting against the terrorists,” declared President Laftagareen.

Unity and collaboration were emphasized as crucial components in the fight against al-Shabab, which is believed to be in its final stages. The President called upon the people and the government to stand together in this crucial endeavor.

“The people and the government must stand up to fight against Al-Shabaab. There is no room for self-defense anymore.”

The decision to launch the second phase of the anti-al-Shabab operations comes in the wake of a weeklong blockade imposed by the militant group on the town of Baidoa in July.

The blockade severely disrupted the flow of essential supplies, exacerbating the effects of a record drought and rampant insecurity in the region.

The first phase of the military operation, initiated in August 2022 by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was characterized as a “total war” against al-Shabaab.

During this initial phase, Somali forces concentrated their efforts on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, providing support to local clans that rebelled against the group.

The second phase, codenamed Operation Black Lion, will now shift its focus to the West and Jubaland states in the southern part of the country.

The international community has been closely following Somalia’s efforts to combat al-Shabab, and the launch of Operation Black Lion is expected to garner support and cooperation from regional partners and allies in the fight against alshabaab.

