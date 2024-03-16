President Mohamud Visits Injured Officials at Erdogan Hospital Following Al-Shabaab Attack on SYL Hotel

Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by the police chief, paid a visit to Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu on Friday.

The hospital is currently treating several officials and civilians who were injured in the assault.

According to the police, the siege at the SYL Hotel, a favoured destination for government officials, lasted for hours, resulting in the tragic loss of three government soldiers and leaving 27 people wounded.

Among the injured are 18 civilians and three lawmakers.

President Mohamud strongly condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery for all those affected.

During his visit to Erdogan Hospital, he extended his support to the injured individuals, emphasizing the government’s commitment to their well-being.

In addition to the hospital visit, President Mohamud also made a stop at the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

There, he received preliminary reports and updates regarding the terrorist attack at the SYL Hotel.

The President engaged with security officials and emphasized the importance of thorough investigations in government agencies to uncover the full extent of the incident and prevent future attacks.

While media outlets associated with al-Shabaab claimed that four Somali Members of Parliament sustained injuries, official sources have yet to confirm these reports.

As the investigations progress, the government remains resolute in its determination to bring those responsible for the attack to justice and ensure the safety and security of the Somali people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

