Somaliland President reshuffles cabinet

Muse Bihi Abdi, the President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, dismissed four cabinet members, appointed replacements, and filled vacant positions on Tuesday.

Abdikhadir Iman Warsame, the Minister of Agriculture; Dr. Abdiweli Sheikh Abdillahi Sufi Jibril, the Minister of Communication; Abdirisakh Hussein Ali Albani, the Minister of Religion and Endowment; and Abdi Osman Abdulle DhagaWeyne, the Minister of investment were all by President Bihi

Ahmed Mohamed Diriye was named Minister of Planning; Abdirisakh Ibrahim Mohamed was named Minister of Investment; Saleban Yusuf Ali Koore was named Minister of Water; Ahmed Yusuf Idris Awale was named Minister of Communications; Ahmed Adan Ahmed Buhane was named Minister of Education and Mohamed Haji Adan Elmi was named Minister of Religion and Endowments.

Abdinasir Muhammad Hassan Buuni, the spokesman for the ruling Kulmiye Party, was named Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs Saleban Awad Ali Bukhari and Ahmed Mohamed Habbane were named Ministers of Roads and Agriculture, respectively, while Rabbi Abdi Mohamed was named Minister of Fisheries by the President.

The reshuffle was the largest of it’s kind since Bihi assumed office six years ago

