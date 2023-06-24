Somaliland forces wedge fresh attacks in SSC region

Despite regional and international calls for an end to the fighting, Somaliland forces reportedly shelled a neighborhood in the battle-scarred town of Laas’anod early on Saturday. According to local sources, buildings in the SSC forces’ controlled areas were destroyed by shelling. The Somaliland government in the area is opposed by the Sool Sanaan and Cayn (SSC) faction, which is primarily made up of the Dhulbahante clan, which is allied with Puntland.

Fighting between militia from the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia and forces from the self-declared state of Somaliland has been going on in the disputed city of Las Anod since February 6. The city, also known as Laascaanood, is situated between the neighboring semi-autonomous regions of Puntland and Somaliland in northeastern Somalia. The city is under dispute between the two regions.

Since the start of the conflict, 299 people have died, 1,913 have been injured, and more than 200,000 have been displaced, according to information gathered from hospitals in Las Anod. The military bases on the outskirts of Las Anod are where Somaliland’s forces have retreated about 50 kilometers (31 miles) further west from their military base in Tukaraq, reportedly planning to launch attacks from there .

